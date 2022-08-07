$!The party of the year!

Fresh experiences were unlocked and exciting memories were made over the past two exhilarating weekends at the Heineken Hotel Takeover held in KLoé Hotel as part of Heineken’s Take the First Sip campaign!
From 23rd-24th July and 30th-31st July 2022, more than 1,500 attendees were taken on a journey of discovery and exploration while getting their fill of cross-genre music, contemporary art, wellness pursuits and culinary delights.
Guests were treated to a host of experiences which included five specially curated secret rooms that were transformed into immersive interpretations of Heineken’s 5-star brewing principles such as 100% pure ingredients, pure malt, horizontal brewing, Heineken’s unique A-yeast and a pouring room to try their hand at a Heineken Star Serve.
The Heineken studio saw guests moving to high-energy HIIT and dance classes accompanied by specially curated playlists, and those looking to unwind found their inner peace at relaxing yoga classes, all in partnership with Heineken’s fitness partner Oxygen KL.
A curated menu of Dutch-themed food was made available at the Heineken Kitchen in Monroe and by the pool to satisfy their cravings while exploring the Heineken Hotel playground. Guests were invited to choose from a specially designed menu featuring mouth-watering burgers, delectable spicy chicken poppers, fries and other delightful bites – all of which were perfectly paired with a refreshing Heineken.
From DJs spinning crowd favourites in the hotel lobby to local artists jamming by the poolside, cross-genre music was a core component of the entire event and also presented the key highlights of the hotel takeover. As the sun set, the Heineken basement came to life with invigorating beats from the likes of popular DJs such as Bad Habits, Bass Agents and BATE to party the night away.
Guests who chose to stay the night at the Heineken Hotel Takeover were also treated to Heineken-themed staycation rooms that offered exclusive Heineken merchandise for guests to take home as tokens of a weekend to remember.
The Heineken Hotel Takeover was truly a celebration of first sips and refreshing experiences and new friendships, so stay tuned for many more unforgettable moments and unique experiences by Heineken!