$!The party of the year!

Fresh experiences were unlocked and exciting memories were made over the past two exhilarating weekends at the Heineken Hotel Takeover held in KLoé Hotel as part of Heineken’s Take the First Sip campaign!

From 23rd-24th July and 30th-31st July 2022, more than 1,500 attendees were taken on a journey of discovery and exploration while getting their fill of cross-genre music, contemporary art, wellness pursuits and culinary delights.

Guests were treated to a host of experiences which included five specially curated secret rooms that were transformed into immersive interpretations of Heineken’s 5-star brewing principles such as 100% pure ingredients, pure malt, horizontal brewing, Heineken’s unique A-yeast and a pouring room to try their hand at a Heineken Star Serve.

The Heineken studio saw guests moving to high-energy HIIT and dance classes accompanied by specially curated playlists, and those looking to unwind found their inner peace at relaxing yoga classes, all in partnership with Heineken’s fitness partner Oxygen KL.