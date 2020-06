In The Umbrella Academy Season 1 finale, the Hargreeves siblings blinked out of existence and left viewers to wonder what’s next. After months of waiting, Netflix released the the official details along with some first look images for Season 2.

The official synopsis and first look images for Season 2 shows that the Hargreeves siblings blipped out of existence only to land in Dallas, Texas in the 1960s.

As viewers know by now, Five’s (played by Aidan Gallagher) mastery and control over space and time is still spotty. Due to this, the siblings are split up and arrived in the new place in different point in time.

Five once again lands in another apocalyptic future and must now find a way to reunite his whole family in order to stop it, and return to the present day. However, no journey is that straightforward and right on Five’s tail is a trio of Swedish assassins played by Tom Sinclair, Kris Holden-Ried and Jason Bryden.

According to EW, the Hargreeves will be meeting new faces as well. There’s Texas housewife Sissy (played by Marin Ireland), a “chameleon” who’s brilliant and insane named Lila (Ritu Arya) and Raymond (Yusuf Gatewood), a devoted husband and natural-born leader.

For the uninitiated, The Umbrella Academy tells the story of a group of adopted siblings with superhero powers and who are referred to with numbers by their father, Sir Reginald Hargreeves. The television show stars Ellen Page (who plays Vanya/ Seven), Tom Hopper (Luther/ One), David Castaneda (Diego/ Two), Emmy Raver-Lampman (Allison/ Three) and Robert Sheehan (Klaus/ Four).

The Umbrella Academy Season 2 premieres on July 31 on Netflix.

Check out the first-look photos below.