Towards a better future

He said this is part of the company’s new Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) programme, Together Towards Zero and Beyond.

Carlsberg Malaysia managing director Stefano Clini said the company is setting up a roadmap to achieve net zero carbon emissions across the entire value chain by 2040, from the barley in the fields to the beer in the hand.

Protecting the environment is becoming a priority for many companies as they pledge support for the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDG).

“Together with our UN pledge and ESG programme, Carlsberg has made strides in delivering its commitment, including a 73% reduction in carbon emissions and 31% reduction in water use per hectolitre of beer brewed this year against 2015.

“The company has also achieved over 1,300 days of Lost Time Accident-free over the last three years.”

He said Carlsberg is focused on achieving six zeros, Zero Carbon Footprint, Zero Farming Footprint, Zero packaging waste, Zero Water Waste, Zero Irresponsible drinking and Zero Accidents Culture. Clini said the company is also pledging its support towards Malaysia’s Net Zero Emissions ambition by 2050.

Clini pointed out that Carlsberg is attempting to leave the smallest carbon footprint possible.

“We will leave no stone unturned, from the grains and water that the company brews, to the recycling of empty bottles and cans for the benefit of the company and society.

“To achieve this ambition, the company has made green investments including purchasing electric forklifts to replace diesel-powered and LPG units which will give a potential carbon emissions reduction of 194,000kg/year,” he said.

Clini said the company is using natural gas and biogas for its wastewater treatment plant. He said the company is also on target to achieve zero waste to landfills via recycling its spent yeast, wastewater sludge and kieselguhr, which is a form of diatomaceous earth used in various manufacturing and laboratory processes, chiefly as a filter.

The UN Sustainable Development Goals are a global call to action to end poverty, protect the earth’s environment and climate, and ensure that people everywhere can enjoy peace and prosperity. These are the goals the UN is working on in Malaysia.