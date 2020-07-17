Uniqlo launches the Ultraman UT Collection

AFTER several months of waiting with bated breath, Ultrafans around Malaysia can finally get their hands on the much-anticipated Uniqlo Ultraman UT Collection, which was announced earlier this year. The collection will be available in Uniqlo outlets and online store on July 20, and features various iterations of Ultraman from the early Showa period to the more recent Heisei period, along with a selection of iconic monsters (kaiju) that they have battled.

There are eight unisex adult t-shirt designs and seven unisex kids designs to choose from, ensuring that the entire family can display their love for their favourite hero or kaiju. Among the designs that are sure to be a hit with fans are the pairing of father-son duo “Ultraseven and Ultraman Zero”, “Ultraman Tiga”, “Ultraman Dyna” and the complete line up of the “New Generation Heroes”.