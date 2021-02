Ryan Reynolds described his masterpiece looking like an “elephant trunk.” We’ll take his word but Snapchatters can tune in to judge for themselves.

In the episode titled Ryan Reynolds Got Huge Skills & Tiny Art, actor Ryan Reynolds gets a hands-on lesson from Pui Wan and learns how to make a tiny hair dryer.

Malaysian miniature artist Lim Pui Wan, or better known as Picoworm, is the latest guest star in the Snap Original series Ryan Doesn’t Know!

The Ryan Doesn’t Know Snap Original is a 12-episode series collaboration between Westbrook Media and Snap that is available exclusively on Snapchat.

Reynolds may seem to be able to do everything but there are actually a lot of things that he doesn’t know. In the series, viewers get to go on a journey of self-improvement, gain extremely useful skills and meet new friends together with Ryan Reynolds.

In Ryan Doesn’t Know, Ryan is joined by a group of talented emerging artists and creators from an array of fields, such as Pui Wan. He speaks with incredibly talented experts to collaborate and try his hand at their honed craft.

Throughout the series, Ryan chips away at ice sculpting with Shintaro Okamoto, has a go at visual trickery with VFX expert Trevor Bell, humbly undertakes Ulisses World’s world-class program lifting, makes latte art with artist Melannie Aquino, learns floral sculpting from creative designer Aurea Molaei, and so much more!

How to watch?

The last episode is airing on Sunday, February 21, but Snapchatters can still watch the previously aired episodes on the app.

Type “Ryan Doesn’t Know” in the search box, or scan this code with the Snapchat app to access all the episodes.