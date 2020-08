The Malaysian music industry was revitalized when famed Malaysian music figure Dato Sri Siti Nurhaliza released her latest album titled ManifestaSITI2020 on 3rd July amidst the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO). Her album received positive feedback from local music listeners and received a warm response for both digital platforms and physical album sales. The legendary singer also successfully held an online interactive concert ‘Manifestival Siti Nurhaliza x HotKool’ on 21 July 2020.

Thanks to inspiration from previous concerts that were held in Korea and Thailand, the interactive 360-degree concert via Zoom is the first of its kind in Malaysia which also made Dato Siti Nurhaliza the first artist to be involved in a large-scale online concert. "This concert only gives limited access to 500 selected fans through a contest conducted by the official radios Hot FM and Kool FM, Donna’s media partner as well as through Dato' Siti and Universal Music Malaysia's social media platforms.” “Although the contest was well received by fans, but due to limitations on the maximum number of viewers allowed by the Zoom app, only 500 people were able to be chosen.” “However, it is still considered large-scale because the success of maximizing the number of spectators for online concert like this; it is as though we had managed to fill up one auditorium," explained Universal Music Malaysia’s Head of Domestic Marketing, Anne Mukhtar.