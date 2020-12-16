SEARCH
16 Dec 2020 / 14:29 H.
    Watch the trailer for Netflix Kdrama ‘Lovestruck in the City’

Lovestruck in the City is an upcoming Korean series from creators Park Shin-woo (It’s Okay to Not Be Okay) and Jung Hyun-jung (Romance Is a Bonus Book).

Starring Ji Chang-wook (Healer, The K2, Suspicious Partner) and Kim Ji-won (Fight For My Way, Descendents of the Sun), Lovestruck in the City follows Park Jae-won, a passionate architect, who loses his heart to a free-spirited woman and sets out to reunite with her on the streets of Seoul.

Architect Jae-won (Ji Chang-wook) goes on a surfing trip to Jeju Island where he falls in love with Sun-ah (Kim Ji-won) at the beach.

Smitten by her, he extends his trip for a month longer before returning to Seoul for business and the couple makes a promise to reunite at a bridge in Seoul.

On the night of the reunion, Sun-ah doesn’t show up.

Jae-won instead receives a text message saying that they should not see each other again and that she stole three of his cameras.

Then one day, Jae-won meets Sun-ah by chance and reports her to the police. But her name wasn’t Sun-ah and he finds that everything he knew about her was a lie.

Who is she? Why did she lie to him?

Find out the mystery in Lovestruck in the City on 22 December, only on Netflix.

