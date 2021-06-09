Watch trailer: Rick and Morty Season 5 premieres in June

New episodes of Rick and Morty are finally getting released this month! The Emmy Award-winning hit series will be premiering Season 5 on HBO GO starting Monday, June 21. Rick and Morty is an animated hit comedy series that follows a sociopathic genius scientist, Rick Sanchez, who drags his timid grandson, Morty, on insanely gorgeous adventures across the universe. Rick lives with his daughter Beth’s family and constantly brings her, his son-in-law Jerry and granddaughter Summer into intergalactic escapades.

In Season 5, the family once again suits up for another bumbling adventure in space. Needless to say, the start of the family’s chaotic adventure is once again caused by someone trying to kill Rick and his whole family too. Based on the trailer, the audience will get to see the return of Rick’s nemesis, Mr Nimbus the “strange horny ocean man.” The family is also seen suiting up in a Voltron-like episode to fight a kaiju-sized praying mantis monster.