WATSONS Malaysia is organising a public forum on issues related to women’s health.

Themed ‘Embrace Her Life Stages’, the public forum will be held at Cititel, Midvalley (Bintang Ballroom, level 5) on Aug 24 from 1.30pm to 5.30pm.

The forum will feature experts in Obstetrics & Gynaecology including Prof. Emeritus Datuk Dr. Nik Mohd Nasri Nik Ismail, medical professor from the faculty of medicine and health science at University Science Islam Malaysia; Dr Mohd Faizal B Ahmad from the Obstetrics & Gynaecology department of University Kebangsaan Malaysia Medical Centre; Dr. Kamaljit Kaur, Consultant O&G at the Women’s Specialist Centre in Bangsar Baru and Dr Tan Sing Yee, a family medicine specialist who is also a health columnist at Sin Chew Jit Poh.

The speakers will be sharing insights on topics relevant to their field. These topics include “Enjoyable life after menopause”, “Oral Contraceptives: Myths and Facts”, “Anemia- Not Only During Pregnancy” and “All you need to know about Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)”.

Admission to the forum which will be conducted in English is free. This community initiative by Watsons is supported by Abbott Laboratories (M) Sdn Bhd and A. Menarini Singapore Pte Ltd.

As seating is limited, those who wish to attend can RSVP their attendance at womenhealthtalk@watsons.com.my.