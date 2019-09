IT was a day of fun and delight for 40 children and their parents when Thomson Hospital Kota Damansara (THKD) brought them to the Swiss Dream Circus in Desa Park City, Kuala Lumpur on Sep 7.

The day out was specially organised for members of the Thomson Kids Club. During the outing,

the children and their parents were treated to refreshments, along with transportation that was provided to and from the circus venue.

Under the big top, the children were thrilled with the sights and sounds of jugglers, clowns, acrobats, trapeze artistes and more that are a common sight with circuses, particularly the travelling sort.

“At THKD, we have a club called Thomson Kids Club. We try to do something fun for these kids, maybe twice a year. We also have our walkabouts during celebrations like Hari Raya. Previously we organised a scavenger hunt in the hospital itself. The kids not only get to have fun, but it is also an educational journey,” said TMC Life Sciences Berhad Group Business Development, Marketing and Communications senior executive Meenatharisni Sundramohana.

A loyalty programme by THKD, Thomson Kids Club had its beginnings in 2012, and has more than 3,000 members currently. Besides the occasional special programmes such as outings, the children get to enjoy privileges provided by the hospital such as discounts on vaccinations and room rates.

“It’s his first circus. He was crying in the middle, maybe because he was scared when he saw the performers so high up above the ground,” said Hiew Ching Ying, who brought her three year old son to the circus.

Beyond bringing joy and privileges to its members, Thomson Kids Club has a greater mission and objective, which is to educate and build a health-conscious community of young children who will become adults who lead healthier lifestyles in their later years.