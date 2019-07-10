Wholesome outdoor fun

MORE than a theme park, Sunway Lost World of Tambun is a premier destination in Malaysia for families seeking a holiday destination with action and adventure.

The self-contained wonderland that is cocooned by a lush tropical jungle, natural hot springs, breathtaking limestone features of 400 million years of age and seven amazing attraction parks makes it the ultimate day and night destination for a unique eco-adventure excursion for visitors of all ages.

Representing Asia Pacific in attendance growth, ranking 4th and 10th in 2018 respectively, Sunway Lagoon and Sunway Lost World of Tambun are expected to grow further, particularly due to the many attractions in the theme parks.

One of the “7 Wonders of Tambun” is the 80-meter tall “Needle of Tambun” that has been preserved for over the course of a thousand years. Another point of attraction is the “Hippo Kingdom”, where hippopotamuses can be fed, along with crocodiles if visitors feel daring enough.

In November, a new water park called “Malayana Rainfortress” will be opened, featuring an immersive tunnel inspired by the 400 million year old limestone surroundings in the Longest Adventure River in Malaysia spanning a length of 660 meters.

Offering not only a “lost paradise”, Sunway Lost World of Tambun promises a fun and wholesome experience for all ages, but also a conducive learning environment with a range of fun educational elements around the park. It is also the only theme park in Southeast Asia with natural hot springs coupled with an arrage of attractions and rides.

For more information, visit www.sunwaylostworldoftambun.com