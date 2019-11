Looking for a beautiful, insta-worthy and romantic destination for your next holiday with your beloved?

Look no further than Macao! theSundaily is giving you and your special someone a chance to win a trip and Experience Macao Your Own Style!

Contest runs from 18 Nov - 10 Dec, 2019

Here is how:

1.) Watch all 3 parts of our ‘It’s time to Feel The Love In Macao’ videos to be released live on 18 Nov, 25 Nov & Dec 2

Part 1: Love from Sea to Wonderland

18 November (Monday)

Link to Video 1 HERE

19 November (Tuesday)

Link to Article Check Back Here on the above date

CONTEST QUESTION 1:

Name 1 (One) sea and 1 (One) land based attraction you can enjoy in beautiful Macao.

Answer:

Sea Attraction ...........

Land Attraction ...........

Collect the answers and wait for the contest form to go LIVE on Monday, 2 December

Part 2: Stay Tuned For Announcement

25 November (Monday)

Link to Video 2 Check Back Here on the above date

26 November (Tuesday)

Link to Article Check Back Here on the above date

CONTEST QUESTION 2:

Check Back Here on the above date

Part 3: Stay Tuned For Announcement

2 December (Monday)

Link to Video Check Back Here on the above date

3 December (Tuesday)

Link to Article Check Back Here on the above date

CONTEST QUESTION 3:

Check Back Here on the above date

2.) The Videos can be viewed on: theSundaily Website, theSun Ipaper , theSundaily Facebook and the Macao Tourism Malaysia Facebook page.

3.) To Qualify for the contest:

- After watching ‘It’s time to Feel The Love In Macao’ videos, Tag and Share the 3 videos with 3 friends (remember to set your account to public)

- Go to the contest page on theSundaily Website (Site will go live on Monday, 2 December)

- Fill in the contest form and answer a few simple questions based on the ‘It’s time to Feel The Love In Macao’ videos

- Submit your entry!

4.) Prizes

GRAND PRIZE

1x 3D2N hotel stay for 2 pax with Return air ticket

FIRST PRIZE

1x 3D2N hotel stay for 2 pax

SECOND PRIZE

1x 3D2N hotel stay for 2 pax

CONSOLATION PRIZE

5x Exciting Goody Bags

*Terms & Conditions Applies