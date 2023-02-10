Working towards the prevention of blindness

PETALING JAYA: The Tun Hussein Onn National Eye Hospital’s (THONEH) CEO, Michael Goh, in collaboration with Rotary Club Bangsar (RCB), has donated RM50,000 or its equivalent for eye treatments at THONEH for the prevention of blindness.

This is in line with the hospital’s mission, which is aimed at restoring vision and transforming lives in the local community. The responsibilities of RCB are to identify patients for eye check-ups in THONEH, and the targeted locations are mainly at retirement homes in Klang Valley.

THONEH’s responsibilities are to arrange the day and time of the screening depending on the number of patients to be screened at THONEH, Petaling Jaya and the procedures will be held on Saturday.

All eye assessments are to be handled by a medical officer, and upon the eye screening assessment, the patients that require cataract surgery will be allocated to the consultants on a rotation basis.

THONEH has established a solid reputation as a centre of excellence for quality specialised eye healthcare, with knowledge in a wide range of sub-specialties and a focus on utilising cutting-edge technology and cutting-edge medical procedures available.

THONEH has played an active role in various projects, especially in the prevention of blindness projects in Malaysia. The many examples of such projects are screening for refractive errors in school children, training of kindergarten school teachers for screening preschool children, screening for visual diseases in the poor community in urban and rural areas, visiting old folks home to screen and treat the elderly for eye diseases, screening of diabetics on a regular basis, screening for glaucoma during the glaucoma week, screening for eye diseases among the prisoners in Sungai Buloh prison, screening for eye diseases and treatment for the orang asli settlements (completed in Cameron Highlands), World Sight Day at the Hospital, Rotary Bangsar - THONEH cataract project launched in Aug 2023 and continuous medical education for prevention of blindness and eye diseases.

The “Cataract Project” seeks to provide essential cataract surgeries and post-operative care to individuals who are visually impaired due to cataracts, as they are a leading cause of blindness, and the project aims to restore the vision of those affected, enhancing their quality of life.

The collaboration exemplifies our dedication to addressing health issues, particularly in the field of ophthalmology, making it our mission to make a meaningful impact in the lives of Malaysians.