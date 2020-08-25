$!Zombie film #Alive starring Park Shin-hye and Yoo Ah-in premieres in September

In the film #Alive, a mysterious virus outbreak has spread rapidly across modern day Seoul. The unknown infection causes victims to eat each other, turning them into zombies.

In the midst of the calamity, a middle-class boy Oh Jun-u (played by Yoo Ah-in) and adventurous Kim Yu-bin (played by Park Shin-hye) are trapped alone in their apartments without access to cellular data, Wifi, text or phone calls.

Their only source of information about the outside world is the news on TV and what they can see from their apartment windows. While they are neighbours, they have opposite personalities and have their own way of coping with the pandemic.

Jun-u copes by playing computer games and social networking while Yu-bin prefers traditional items such as camping tools and telescopes. With the situation getting worse day by day, they have to put their skills together to make it out alive whether they like it or not.

Yoo Ah-in is known for portraying diverse roles in movies and dramas such as Veteran, Chicago Typewriter and Six Flying Dragons. Popular actress Park Shin-hye is known for her roles in You Are Beautiful, Pinocchio, and Memories of Alhambra.

#Alive is based on an original script by screenwriter Matt Naylor and is directed by Il Cho and produced by Zip Cinema and Perspective Pictures.

#Alive premieres internationally only on Netflix on September 8, 2020.