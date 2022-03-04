  1. Entertainment & Lifestyle

10 books to add to your reading list

Want to read more this year? Consider these newly released books

Thashine Selvakumaran
Reading is a good habit to cultivate. – 123RFReading is a good habit to cultivate. – 123RF

THERE’S nothing better than immersing yourself in a good read, and 2022’s book release list is full of them. Whether you are looking for a good book to curl up with, or want to learn something new, these interesting new books will keep you turning pages well past bedtime.

Here are 10 books that you should consider adding to your reading list.

$!To Paradise. – GOODREADS
To Paradise by Hanya Yanagihara

This historical novel is set in an alternate New York, where people can live and love as they please. As the story unfolds over three centuries, the characters are linked over three tales, and explore how the emotions of love, fear and shame make us human.

$!The Maid. – GOODREADS
The Maid by Nita Prose

Hotel maid Molly Gray is the focus of The Maid. The trouble begins when she is assigned to the room of a rich man named Charles Black. She steps into his room to clean it, and finds Black’s lifeless body instead. This unfortunate discovery and her quirky nature make her an instant suspect in his mysterious murder case. To prove her innocence, she must find out who really committed the crime.

$!Violeta. – PLEDGE TIMES
Violeta by Isabel Allende

Meet Violeta, the first daughter in a family of sons, whose life is filled by bizarre events such as the Spanish flu, Great Depression and World War II. She tells the story in the form of letters to the person she loves the most in the world, reminiscing about times of immense sorrow and passionate affairs, devastating loss and immense joy, poverty and health.

$!Black Cake. – RAKUTEN KOBO
Black Cake by Charmaine Wilkerson

The two brothers Byron and Benny are left with countless questions following the death of their beloved mother, Eleanor Bennett. Their biggest concern is about the inheritance she left behind: a traditional Caribbean black cake. She also leaves a voice message telling the story of her own life. The two then work together to uncover the mystery of their mother’s life and the mystifying inheritance.

$!The Paris Apartment. – RAKUTEN KOBO
The Paris Apartment by Lucy Foley

This book tells the story of Jesse, who needs a fresh start and reaches out to her Paris-dwelling half-brother, Ben, to ask for a place for her to stay. However, when she arrives at the apartment looking for her brother, she finds that he has vanished. She turned to the city of lights to escape her past that has been tormenting her, but finds herself getting involved in his disappearance.

$!Reminders of Him. – POPSUGAR
Reminders of Him by Colleen Hoover

A young woman named Kenna is released from prison after serving a sentence for murdering her husband, and attempts to reunite with her five-year-old daughter. She returns to the city to reclaim custody of her child.

However, everyone is determined not to let her daughter meet with her and tries to keep them apart. Kenna then ends up meeting Ledger, a local pub owner, who has been helping to raise her daughter. In this emotional novel about redemption and forgiveness, Kenna must find a way to figure out what her life will be like in the future.

$!Fiona and Jane. – GLAMOUR
Fiona and Jane by Jean Chen Ho

Fiona and Jane are two Taiwanese girls from Los Angeles who were best friends throughout childhood, high school, and college. Then Jane leaves and, like many old friendships, their connection fades. Jean Chen Ho’s story of two Taiwanese-Americans combines comedy and tragedy, and is a unique story of intimate female friendship, and a deep dive into the plight of the universal existence of being young and alive.

$!The Horsewoman. – PENGUIN NZ
The Horsewoman by James Patterson and Mike Lupica

This novel is the story of a mother and daughter who are both champion racers and who vow to not to compete against each other. But ahead of the Paris Olympics, a dramatic turn of events changes everything. Mother and daughter both share the dream of being the best in the world, but only one rider can make that dream come true and make history.

$!South to America. – NY TIMES
South to America by Imani Perry

In this story, an Alabama native returns home and looks at their state and learns the stories and experiences of others that she meets along the way. She learns abouthow their history has affected the rest of the world, and how a brighter future for America must first be focused on the South.

$!Finlay Donovan Knocks ‘Em Dead. – RAKUTEN KOBO
Finlay Donovan Knocks ‘Em Dead by Elle Cosimano

Finlay, a single mother, is struggling to take care of her two children and finish her novel when she suddenly finds out someone out there wants to kill her ex-husband. Determined to save him from his terrible fate, she tries to save him with the help of her friend.