5 historic buildings that are made for Instagram

List of historic gems that fit well aesthetically on your IG and social media feeds

KUALA LUMPUR is a literal treasure trove of historical architecture. These prominent structures, which range from gleaming skyscrapers to magnificent natural settings, demonstrate that our capital city has a plethora of attractions to offer. In fact, these consequential gems are not only historically significant but also aesthetically beautiful. Hence, if you are looking to get stunning photos for your Instagram feed, these local spots may just do the trick! Since we have not been able to travel for the past two years, it will also be a great idea to explore KL and rediscover its beauty once again. Here are five historic buildings in KL to visit during your next photography adventure.

Sultan Abdul Samad Building The Sultan Abdul Samad Building is among the city’s earliest Moorish-style buildings. It is located right across Dataran Merdeka Square. It was built in the 18th century and was home to colonial officers during the British occupation. Now, it serves as an office for the ministers of Information, Communications and Culture of Malaysia. Made entirely of brick, the building’s strong gothic, western and Moorish designs and colours serve as the perfect backdrop for photography shoots. This is especially true if you are looking to get the classic Victorian era throwback picture. The building is also illuminated at night which definitely adds further flavour to its appeal. Opening hours: 24 hours (daily) Address: Jalan Raja, City Centre, 50050 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

Kuala Lumpur Train Station Situated at the southeast of the National Mosque, the Kuala Lumpur Train Station is another significant Moorish structure in the city. Built-in the 19th century, the station used to function as the city’s main railway. This was until KL Sentral took over in 2001. Currently, it primarily functions as the administrative head office of the Keretapi Tanah Melayu. Thanks to its distinctive style, the station has become a favourite attraction among locals and tourists. One reason is its ability to transport its guests back to the 1960s. The other is its marvellous exterior and spacious verandas which allows for street and wedding photography. Opening hours: 24 hours (daily) Address: Bangunan Stesen Keretapi, Jalan Sultan Hishamuddin, 50000 Kuala Lumpur

Rumah Tangsi Also known as Chow Kit Mansion, Rumah Tangsi was originally built as the grand residence of Loke Chow Kit. He was among the earliest entrepreneurs of the 20th century. When he and his family left, it was converted into a luxe hotel known as Empire Hotel. The hotel eventually rebranded as Peninsular Hotel but failed to regain popularity. Fortunately, DBKL took it under its arm and turned it into a buzzing event space. In fact, it is a popular venue now for art exhibitions, wedding photoshoots and local bazaars. Its bright yellow exterior, European-styled architectural façade and wide-spaces are the perfect recipe for sophisticated, classy and elegant photos. Opening hours: 9am – 7pm Address: 10, Jalan Tangsi, Tasik Perdana, 50480 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

Central Market Unlike the previous places, Central Market is an open-space based in KL that was built in 1928. Previously, it was a simple wet market but was quickly revamped into a handicrafts outlet by the early 1980s. Today, the government has officially classified it as a Heritage Site. In fact, the market has been renovated numerous times to attract younger generations and to foster a greater appreciation for racial tolerance and integration. Throughout local festive seasons, the market hosts a variety of vendors. For instance, during Chinese New Year, the bazaar is filled with Chinese treats and costumes. Aside from that, the Central Market uplifts the local art community by hosting art exhibitions regularly. So, if you are looking to get bright and vibrant photos for social media, this may be the place for you, especially during festive seasons! Opening hours: 10am – 6pm Address: Lot 3.04-3.06, 06, Jalan Hang Kasturi, City Centre, 50050 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur