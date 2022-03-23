A beautiful mind

The writings and paintings of artist mystic Agnes Martin, reveal a profound insight into the human condition, which is liberated through the medium of art

AGNES Bernice Martin was an American abstract painter born on March 22, 1912 in Macklin, Saskatchewan, Canada. Her work has been defined as an “essay in discretion on inward-ness and silence”. Although she is often considered or referred to as a minimalist, Martin considered herself an abstract expressionist. She once said: “To be an artist, you look, you perceive, you recognise what is going through your mind. And it is not ideas. Everything you feel and everything you see and everything that your whole life goes through your mind, but you have to recognize it, go with it and really feel it.” Martin said that she believes in always living in happiness and love, and never going for anything lesser.

Despite her largely solitary daily life, Martin shared her unique point of view in a number of interviews and lectures over the last four decades of her career. In them, she consistently advocated for an unburdened life and the pursuit of an experience of perfection and beauty that results only from a deep state of self-awareness. Instead of thinking that social understanding will lead us to the truth, Martin believed otherwise. “It is understanding yourself. And to start on that, you have to look in your mind and see what you are thinking about. Because the truth is, you are unconscious of your own thoughts until you catch yourself.” As an artist, Martin always advocated being intentional with every painting. “You can’t be in an unconscious state and paint. Because whatever is in your mind, and not the subject matter, but the feelings that you have related to that subject matter, is what you’re going to paint. So, the beginning is not actually painting. The beginning of painting is not you putting down green, and then thinking you like pink, so you put down pink. Painting’s not about that anymore than music is about this sound and that sound. It’s a whole thing. It’s something you can’t resist representing. It’s something that drives you to expression, and it’s irresistible.”

Martin left New York City abruptly in 1967, disappearing from the art world to live alone. After eighteen months on the road camping across both Canada and the western United States, Martin settled in Mesa Portales, a remote mesa outside of the small town of Cuba, New Mexico. In 1974 and 1976, Lyn Blumenthal and Kate Horsfield recorded two conversations with her there. In these excerpts, Martin discussed the concept of truth, the responsibilities of the artist, handling failure, and the importance of understanding one’s own mind. “To be an artist, you look, you perceive, you recognise what is going through your mind. And it is not ideas. Everything you feel and everything you see and everything that your whole life goes through your mind, you know. But you have to recognise it and go with it.” Towards the end of her life, Martin became happier and more social and moved into a retirement community in Taos, New Mexico in 1992. During that, she drove a spotless white BMW, one of the few extravagances in a life still dedicated to extreme material simplicity, to her studio each day. For Martin, artists need to be aware of the inspiration that comes and go. “It changes our expression. The best thing about it is that it tells us the next thing to do. Without it, we feel lost. We think, oh, what shall I do and what shall I do, and why was I ever born and everything. But the thing is that not only in artwork but in life itself, we wait in readiness and with patience for the next step in awareness of truth. Of reality. The revelation of truth is the process of life. When you get distracted with this and that, and people say, look at this, and look at that, and you’re looking every way. And you’re spreading yourself out, and you allow people to distract your mind entirely, you will soon feel as though you’re terribly lost and frustrated.” “Because you have left the process of the revelation of truth, or the seeking of truth, or whatever you want to call it. You have left the path of life. It isn’t the mysterious thing that people make it out to be, the path. You have to find out what your reaction to life is. When you find out about yourself and your reaction to life, then you will know the truth.”