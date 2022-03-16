A daughter’s quest to uncover a secret

NETFLIX’S Pieces of Her is based on a bestselling novel by Karin Slaughter. The eight-episode series is an effective thriller that’s good enough to keep you mystified until the end – but ultimately not interesting enough to make you fall in love with the series.

Toni Collette plays Laura Oliver, a speech therapist in the small town of Belle Isle, Georgia, who moved there from New York with her daughter Andy (Bella Hathcote) to take care of her sick mother.

On Andy’s 30th birthday, the two are celebrating at a diner when a shooting occurs. Laura steps in, revealing a different side which her daughter has never seen before. Media attention following the incident draws shady figures from Laura’s past, forcing Andy to investigate.

The series then splits between Laura’s younger days and the present, and Andy begins connecting the dots using the information she gets. The next few episodes are all about Andy’s attempt to discover Laura’s background, with a few twists and turns.