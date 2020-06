AT JUST 22 years old, Danial Durisic is training to become a professional golfer, with hopes of eventually grabbing some international titles and bringing fame to the nation.

He is currently with the Malaysian national golf team. He has participated in several professional and amateur tournaments. He even represented Malaysia in the 2017 Southeast Asia Games (SEA) games.

He graduated from the University of Arkansas in the US with a degree in International Studies. He is currently pursuing his Masters in Sports Management at Illinois State University.

In this interview with theSun, the young man appeared confident regarding the career path he has chosen.

Describe your childhood years.

“My father is from Croatia. He is an architect. He is currently based in Australia for his work. When I was very young, I did go back to my father’s place in Croatia to see my grandmother. I can’t remember much about the visit because I was too young.

“My mother is a Malay from Johor. She is a housewife and a part-time baker. I am their eldest child. I have one younger sister who is 19 years old. She is training to be a professional golfer, too. There is a healthy competition between us. We always train together.”

How did your interest in golf begin?

“My father was an ardent golfer. He was obsessed with golf. He took me to play golf at the age of six.

“Initially I did not like the game. I felt it was preventing me from spending more time with my friends. But slowly, I learnt to love the game.”