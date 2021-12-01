A gold Christmas

SUNGEI WANG PLAZA is gearing up for Christmas this year with a grand festive celebration. As part of its collaborative effort with the Honorary Consulate of Estonia and Shopee, Sungei Wang is offering shoppers an Estonian Christmas experience along with an array of attractive shopping deals.

Themed Villa de Gold, the Christmas campaign takes customers on a journey to a snowy and bright Estonian Christmas town. From the spectacular 20-foot golden Christmas tree to a breathtaking Estonian Christmas house, shoppers are sure to be relished in an enchanting mood upon their arrival at the entrance.

“The Christmas season is one of the most important times of the year in Estonia, dating back to ancient pagan celebrations that took place around the winter solstice,” said Yang Berbahagia Col Dato’ Harbans Singh during the launching of the event.

He continued: “We are glad to partner with Sungei Wang Plaza for the very first time to have a chance to advocate the beauty of Estonia through a unique Christmas experience at Sungei Wang Plaza.”

The joint effort is expected to last until Jan 2, 2022. Apart from Dato Harbans’ attendance, the launching was also officiated by Carter Lim, treasurer of Sungei Wang Plaza Management Corporation, Yuen May Chee, property manager of Knight Frank Malaysia, and Joseph Teo, centre manager of Sungei Wang Plaza.

Sungei Wang Plaza also furthered spread the festive spirit by inviting the children from Pertubuhan Kebajikan Anak Yatim Mary for the launching of the event.