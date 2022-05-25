A great place for senior citizens

Komune Living and Wellness is a co-living and wellness hub built with senior citizens’ physical and mental health and longevity in mind

The largest co-living and wellness hub in Southeast Asia, Komune Living and Wellness, is specially designed to allow senior citizens to age actively with various luxurious facilities and wellness centres to care for physical health and encourage social life. Komune is the first integrated facility in Asia which combines senior citizen co-living spaces with a wellness hub and provides easy access to professional care services, traditional Chinese medicine and a wellness spa within the same building. In addition, the five-star hotel-style facilities which are accessible to all senior citizens make the space far from any regular old folks’ home or senior daycare. (The facilities are also shared with the residents of the co-living units) There are about 20 facilities in the 40,000 square feet facility, including a warm swimming pool, jacuzzi, gaming room, KTV rooms for karaoke, movie theatrette, gymnasium with selected equipment that serves seniors, activity studios, laundrettes and rooftop farm. There is also a community living room, community kitchen with high-end kitchen appliances and a community dining area, available for use whenever family members visit.

Its location on a 39-acre park in Cheras offers residents an added bonus – a picturesque view of the lake with birds flying around and direct access to the Taman Tasik Permaisuri park for outdoor activities. “Our objective with Komune Living and Wellness is to create a safe and engaging community for seniors, where they can age actively with all the facilities and support they need to maintain both their physical and mental well-being,” said Komune’s general manager, Mark Chen, during the official opening ceremony last Thursday. “In many cases, seniors get moved around as their needs change over time but that can be unsettling and disruptive for them and their relationships. This is why Komune has been designed to support retirees at different steps on their aging journey,” added Chen. After the launch, media were given a tour of the fitness facilities, including an open-air elevated floor area allocated for Tai Chi and another space for yoga sessions, overlooking the beautiful park, visited the game rooms, and jacuzzi room, situated at a secluded area surrounded by trees and plants. Media also participated in a brief yoga session, before visiting Tong Xin Tang, UMH Spa and Wellness centre and Komune Care, which is jointly managed by UOA Group and has Care Concierge which arranges various activities to stimulate and encourage seniors to get active. Members of the media also participated in a music session at the Komune Care.

In the same building, there was also a food court with 12 food stalls, a mini-mart, pharmacy, hair and beauty salon, a child care centre, and eight different types of co-living units. Seniors can participate in the community’s cognitive, and physical wellness activities – specifically tailored by Occupational Therapists – including music therapy programmes organised at the Senior Daycare Facility at the 6,600 sq ft Komune Care, to maintain a healthy lifestyle. The Komune Care team comes up with Individualised Service Plans for every senior, helping them to make new friends, and work on creating social connections, as this would help with their mental health and longevity. For a holistic approach to health, seniors who prefer to visit traditional Chinese medicine practitioners, Tong Xin Tang provides services for acupuncture, massage, cupping and more, which is also accessible to outsiders as well. “We can provide a ‘hotel-like’ environment and experience for independent and active seniors, as well as provide the medical care and assistance which may be required by others,” explained Chen.

“There has been a lot of research which shows that the bonds of community and social engagement are one of the key factors in sustaining health and longevity and this philosophy has driven the development of Komune.” Chen added: “We believe that our seniors co-living model, supported by high-quality communal facilities and activities as well, top-notch on-site medical facilities and care, offers a unique solution. “Our residents can ‘age-in-place’ in a stimulating and fun environment, where they can build long-term friendships and bonds, whilst enjoying lots of life-enriching and fun activities.”

There are two types of accommodation for senior citizens: Independent Living Studios (from RM2,100 per month) for active retirees, which can be customised to include full-time or part-time packages, or Assisted Living Studios (RM6,800 per month) for those, who need round-the-clock assistance. Apart from this, short-term stays (less than three months) and long-term stays (over three months stay) are also available for senior citizens.