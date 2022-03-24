A labour of love

The Shin family opens up about their journey to owning their first restaurant

CHICKEN RICE has always been a huge part of the Shin family. Ever since their father set up his first stall in 1992, the family of four has been running a successful chicken rice business. “He decided to start the business when he realised he wanted to start his own family. He believed that he could provide for the family better this way,” said daughter Li Wen. And this proved to be true. Their shop which is located in Section 17 of Petaling Jaya, has been a go-to place for chicken rice among locals for years. In fact, their business did so well that the family were able to switch from a small stall to having their own chicken rice restaurant called Kedai Kopi Yun Kei. “Back then, we were located at a restaurant called Wah Cheong that is near the Caring pharmacy. That was the first place,” recalled Stanley, the son in the family. Humble beginnings However, their journey into realising this goal was not easy, given their father’s deteriorating health condition. After a few years of running the business, he was sadly diagnosed with kidney failure. As a result, he was unable to manage the store as he easily got exhausted from working.

This prompted Stanley to step up and take his place after his graduation from college, helping his mother, whom patrons know as Ms Jenny. “After I graduated, I joined my dad full-time. And I also did it to provide for my family. If not, my family would not have any income.” Li Wen followed suit a few years later. While she was certainly helping the family out, she also had a day job in an e-commerce start-up. But she eventually quit after learning that the business was struggling due to the pandemic. She said: “I felt like I could not grow and did not like my job very much. So, I was thinking of switching jobs but I decided to join my family’s business instead after learning that we did not have enough workers. “It was during the pandemic. I thought it would be a waste if we were to close down the business, since we have been doing this for so long and have existing customers. So, I decided to come back.”

New space, new possibilities The new space has indeed been a blessing to the family. Although it does come with more responsibilities, the new location has given the family more opportunities to serve their customers. Li Wen said: “It comes with more freedom. Back then, when we were running a stall alone, we were kind of restricted. “Like you were not allowed to sell more than one item. But now with our own store, we can do anything we want!” And the family has been doing just that. Apart from selling their classic chicken rice, they also serve other delicious dishes like curry laksa. Besides being able to offer new dishes, the space has also given them more liberty and control over other serious matters. As Stanley explained: “When we were only running a stall, we had to share the fridge with everyone else. So, many times we clashed with others since the space is very limited. “And adding to what Li Wen said, we had to always follow the owner’s instructions. For instance, if the coffee shop owner was going to take a break, we all had to follow suit despite us paying the same amount of rent.”