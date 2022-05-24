A night of goodbyes for SNL favourites

THE recent Season 47 finale of Saturday Night Live was full of goodbyes.

While Russian Doll actress Natasha Lyonne made her SNL host debut, much of the finale's attention focused on Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, Kyle Mooney and Aidy Bryant, who marked Saturday's episode as their last.

News of the departures came Friday, but were more tangible with tender moments during Saturday's episode.

Before the show, Davidson said his goodbyes in a touching post on SNL writer Dave Sirus' Instagram page. McKinnon waved goodbye to the audience in the opening sketch under the guise that she was being abducted by aliens, Mooney appeared in many of the night’s sketches and trend forecaster Bryant said her time on the show was “in.”

Each comedian has been a fixture on the long-running NBC sketch show, which broadcasts live and features celebrity hosts.

Davidson, 28, started on SNL in 2014 as one of its youngest cast members; McKinnon in 2012; Mooney in 2013 and Bryant in 2012.

During the “Weekend Update“ segment, Bryant appeared alongside her trend forecasting partner Bowen Yang to deliver what is going to be “in” and “out” this season and in the future.

“In: 10 nice years,“ said Bryant, who joined the show in 2012.

Yang added that another “in” trend was “a friend I couldn’t do this without” while gesturing toward Bryant with a smile.

Davidson also said his farewells during “Weekend Update,“ recalling some of his fond memories with the show’s executive producer Lorne Michaels, and the latter’s reaction to his first audition.

“Thank you, Lorne, for never giving up on me, or judging me, even, like, when everyone else was. And for believing in me and allowing me to have a place that I could call home.”