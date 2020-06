ALTHOUGH pursuing a medical career was a top priority for Marissa Malkit, she refused to abandon her passion for fashion. Her enthusiasm for designing and creating fashion pieces started in high school, and remains with her even today.

Since completing her studies in the medical field, the 26-year-old is currently doing her housemanship at a local hospital. Despite her busy schedule, Marissa found time to launch an online fashion label, Peaches.

The label serves as a creative outlet, which allows her to bring her fashion sketches to life, and also share personal curated pieces with consumers.

Marissa recently shared with theSun how she handles wearing multiple hats.

How did the idea of creating a fashion label come about?

“In high school, I used to shop a lot. Last time, the whole idea of selling your own clothes online for money wasn’t big. There were only small blogs online.

“Around 2010, I started selling my clothes online. I had this idea where maybe I could change clothes, make them into something new, or create something different.

“Then three years ago, I started sketching when I was finishing medical school.”

Why pursue an education in the medical field instead of going to fashion school?

“I get asked that question a lot, actually. Especially after high school when I went into A-Levels instead of pursuing a degree in Fashion Design.

“I am passionate about the medical field, particularly psychiatry. So I pursued that.

“You get busy and you just have to choose at that point. It’s quite a big decision between one or the other. But I still continued selling clothes online and [held] pop-up bazaars over the weekend.”