A quest for equality

SIVAGAMI SELVARAJAN began her journey as a dancer at age four, and since then, she has performed around the world and even dabbled in acting.

Sivagami is also somewhat of a social activist, as she is a firm believer in gender equality.

“When we speak about gender equality, it is about men and women enjoying equal opportunities in life, without discrimination.

“What I do within my capacity is to always educate myself and the people around me about topics pertaining to gender inequality. It has taken me years to unlearn the things I was conditioned to believe about gender roles, gender stereotypes, and gender norms, and the learning never stops.

“There are men who get criticised for not adhering to masculine gender stereotypes, and women who face moral policing for their clothing choices or for not conforming to the standards of an ideal woman,” said the 29-year-old freelance dancer.

“I think it is crucial for us to be critical about socially-defined gender norms and to not accept everything as it is. Ask questions, and start a conversation with family members with the intention of educating them. We all have that power. It always starts at home by educating our family,” she added.

Loving the art of dance

Trained in bharatanatyam and Odissi dance by Malaysian dance legend Ramli Ibrahim, the lovely Sivagami also learned ballet at the age of 12.

To date, she has performed in India, the United States, Russia, the Middle East and Europe, before embarking on her own artistic journey.

Despite already having been blessed with an abundance of experience, Sivagami continues to seek out more opportunities, stepping out to explore new fields such as acting.

“Although I have danced for 25 years, learning just never stops, instead, it is the catalyst for my passion for dancing. It takes years of consistent practice to master a classical art form,” said Sivagami.

“I enjoy dancing to music by independent bands that infuse Indian classical music with Western music. I find it incredibly liberating to just move to these tunes using all the ‘dance vocabulary’ my body is used to,” said Sivagami.

Dancing came naturally to Sivagami as a child, and she claimed to have danced as soon as she could walk. Realising this, her mother (a dancer herself) enrolled her in Sutra Dance Theatre and drove five hours each way between Sitiawan, Perak to Kuala Lumpur, every weekend for several years, to allow the young girl to learn Indian classical dance.

“My mother was definitely my inspiration and the catalyst who ignited the spark in me,” said Sivagami.