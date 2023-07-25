A salmon lover’s paradise

Genki Sushi features a 100% fresh and flavorful spread

SALMON enthusiasts will have a really umami-filled experience at Genki Sushi Malaysia, which launched its 100% Norwegian Atlantic Salmon Feast on July 13 and will run until Sept 17. Customers can look forward to fresh, authentic, and rich salmon flavours at all five Genki Sushi locations: Sunway Pyramid, Suria KLCC, Lot 10, Sunway Velocity Mall, and The Gardens Mall. Food enthusiasts who enjoy superb Japanese cuisine laud the Norwegian Atlantic Salmon for its exceptionally rich flavour and delicious taste. It is also well known for being an excellent source of beneficial fats that contribute to our overall health. This makes Norwegian Atlantic Salmon an ideal dinner choice for improving our health through natural and nutritional approaches. Genki Sushi features 12 meticulously picked Norwegian Atlantic salmon specialties, as well as two seasonal desserts, to provide diners with a thoroughly delightful experience.

Fortunately, theSun had the opportunity to taste all the lovely new salmon dishes, and they came out truly as good as they looked. Salmon Mountain Sushi, Salmon Sushi Xtra Long, Trio Salmon Sushi, and Salmon Teriyaki are the “hero” foods accessible throughout the duration of the Salmon Feast. They are excellent choices for individuals who want to satisfy their need for top-quality salmon. The Salmon Mountain Sushi is skillfully crafted as a gokaimori to portray a sense of heavenly delight and overflowing plenty with a “salmon extravaganza on a platter.” The Salmon Sushi Xtra Long, at 18 cm, is a bold and striking offering with 2.5 times more salmon than regular menu options. Customers can finish their dinner with two delectable sweet treats: Yuzu Sorbet and Strawberry Ice Cream, specially flown in from Tosa (Tosa-shi), a city in Japan’s Kchi Prefecture.

Another highlight of the Norwegian Atlantic Salmon Feast is the “not to be missed” culinary additions, which are only available for a limited time during the promotion. Salmon Hawaii Sushi, Salmon Hawaii Hana Maki, Creamy Salmon Maki, and Salmon Cheese Ball are the four new “must try” specialties from July 13 to August 16. The Salmon Hawaii Hana Maki, inspired by Hawaiian cuisine, promises a tropical twist with a harmonious synthesis of completely varied flavour profiles. The addition of fresh mango slices magically enhances the savoury undertones. The Hawaii-fied new menu was definitely surprising to the palate. Nobody would think mango and salmon would go together seamlessly, but here we are, glad and savouring this new flavour profile that will definitely be a favourite on our future palates.

Choose the Salmon Cheese Ball as an excellent accompaniment to your meal. It’s a delicious hot side dish that’s creamy and rich on the inside and tantalisingly crunchy on the outside, leaving your tastebuds begging for more. Salmon Avocado Pesto, Salmon Keto Maki, Salmon Teriyaki Maki, and Spicy Salmon Gunkan are the highlights to look out for from Aug 17 to Sept 17. The Salmon Keto Maki is an excellent choice for carb-free dieters. Customers may enjoy their sushi without compromising their dietary preferences with this delectable roll made with fresh salmon cuts and keto-friendly components like avacado, minus the sushi rice. Sink your teeth into the Salmon Avocado Pesto Cheese, which imaginatively marries a synthesis of distinct culinary traditions for a tantalising flavour of East meets West. The rich and buttery flavour of salmon, the creaminess of the avocado, and the aromatic pesto, topped with an indulgent touch of cheese, create a mouthwatering symphony of exquisite flavours.