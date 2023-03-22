A worthy trade

Samsonite’s Luggage Trade-In campaign is back following a successful outing in 2022. This year, from 20th March to 1st May, trade in your preloved luggage – regardless of brands, sizes and condition and get a 30% and 40% discount on Samsonite’s OC2LITE and ENOW collections respectively. Samsonite is delighted to support WWF-Malaysia’s Earth Hour for this year’s Luggage Trade-In campaign.

As part of their ongoing efforts towards protecting and restoring our home, RM10 will be donated to WWF-Malaysia in conjunction with Earth Hour, to spread awareness of the need to conserve the environment, address the global climate crisis, and collaborate to create a better future. In addition to the donation, Samsonite Malaysia will be switching off the non-essential lights in their retail stores from 8.30pm to 9.30pm in conjunction with Earth Hour on March 25, 2023.

Featured this year are the OC2LITE and ENOW collections. The OC2LITE comes in three sizes (55CM, 75CM, 81CM) and three colours (Navy Blue, Jade Gold, Black) and caters to all your travelling needs. It is feature-packed, lightweight and durable, designed with a unique and dynamic reinforced shell to bring extra strength and manoeuvrability at the same time expandable in all sizes allowing you to increase your packing capacity

The ENOW line sets a whole new level of excellence with its fresh shape and sleek look that is available in three sizes (55CM, 69CM and 75CM) and two colours (Black and Latte). Incorporating state-of-the-art functionality with cutting-edge design, the ENOW embodies the core of Samsonite’s craftsmanship, technology and attention to detail. The Samsonite Luggage Trade-in campaign runs from March 20th to May 1st, 2023. Head over to any Samsonite stores with your pre-loved luggage and trade them in for a brand-new OC2LITE or ENOW at 30% and 40% off.

For more information on the campaign, visit www.samsonite.com.my/trade-in-2023.