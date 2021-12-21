A-Z of Sabah indigenous food

THE three largest indigenous groups in Sabah are the Kadazan-Dusun, Bajau and Murut. Despite the passage of time, the indigenous tribespeople have managed to keep their respective food traditions, so if you ever find yourself in Sabah, why not tantalise your taste buds with something different – Sabah indigenous food.

Ambuyat

The dish is a glutinous starchy rice replacement, similar to tapioca starch. It is made from sago powder and water. Usually, the translucent dish is often eaten with sauces or other flavourful dishes like Pinasakan or Bambangan.

Bambangan

A type of jungle mango that can be found in Borneo, the Bambangan flesh is sweet and sour with a pungent scent. Usually, it is pickled with salt and eaten as an appetiser called Nonsom Bambangan, which means “marinated Bambangan” in the Kadazan language.

Bosou

A traditional preserved dish made from fermenting small freshwater fish, such as Ikan Pelian, rather than saltwater fish. After salting and cleaning the fish, rice and a local herb known as Pangi are added to the mix. The mixture is then fermented in an airtight jar for around a fortnight and eaten with rice.

Butod

This worm that is typically found in the sago palm tree is a popular delicacy among the indigenous people of Sabah. It can be eaten raw or fried to get a crispy crust. It’s not for the faint of heart, but if you’re brave enough to try it raw, you’ll be surprised by a burst of creamy protein fluid that tastes somewhat like chicken.

Hinava

Spicy raw fish salad preserved with lime juice made with diced red onion, young ginger, red chilli, bitter gourd and grated Bambangan seeds. Usually made with Tenggiri fish, the raw salad generally has a very short shelf life and has to be eaten within a few hours, or a day or two if refrigerated.

Latok

A type of seaweed with bulbous fish egg-looking appearance all over and a delicacy of the seafaring Bajau. It bursts with flavours of the sea and is often paired with chilli and lime when eaten with grilled fish.