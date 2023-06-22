$!Aaron Kwok sets to ignite Genting with his ‘Amazing Kode World Tour’

After eight years, the renowned “King of Pop in Asia” has returned to Malaysia, bringing back the happiness of his devotees.

The Heavenly King of Cantopop from Hong Kong, Aaron Kwok Fu Shing, will perform for fans at Genting Highlands this weekend from Friday to Sunday. –SYAZWAN KAMAL/THESUN

THE Acclaimed King of Pop in Asia and Hong Kong’s Heavenly King of Cantopop, Aaron Kwok, are excited to rekindle the excitement in Malaysia with his ‘Amazing Kode World Tour Live in Malaysia 2023’. Organized by Jazzy Group, the highly anticipated concert is set to kick off at the esteemed Arena of Stars, Genting Highlands on June 23, featuring a total of three captivating shows. All three of Aaron Kwok’s concerts in Malaysia sold out immediately, which is a remarkable feat that demonstrates his popularity and how much his fans anticipate and support him. During the press conference held at the RoyalPark Hotel in Kuala Lumpur on June 21st, Aaron Kwok expressed his excitement and joy about returning to Malaysia for a concert after an eight-year hiatus.

Aaron Kwok ‘Amazing Kode World Tour Live in Malaysia’ press conference held at the RoyalPark Hotel in Kuala Lumpur. –SYAZWAN KAMAL/THESUN

He eagerly shared, “I am very excited and happy to come back to Malaysia for a concert after eight years. I haven’t interacted with fans on stage for a long time. My team and I are ready to present the most dazzling and magnificent performance to the fans.” The ‘Aaron Kwok Amazing Kode World Tour Live in Malaysia 2023’ marks the sixth leg of the tour, with the London stop scheduled to commence in September. This music extravaganza is expected to generate a worldwide frenzy, as tickets are currently selling fast. At the same time, Kwok was also honored with the Award for Excellent Achievement in Film, for being a versatile and accomplished actor in the film industry. The award was bestowed upon the talented singer, dancer, and actor, further highlighting his unparalleled status in the entertainment and film industry. In the award statement by the founder and chairman of the Malaysia International Film Festival, Joanne Goh Pui Ling, it was stated, “Aaron Kwok is not just an outstanding performer; he is also an artist with a sense of social responsibility. His charitable endeavours have demonstrated the combination of art and humanitarianism to the world, as well as his sincere commitment to improving the lives of others.”

Recognizing his remarkable contributions to the film industry, Kwok graciously expressed the significance of the award, stating, “Every award holds immense importance. Every time I step on stage to receive an award, it brings back the same emotions I felt when I received my first award. However, the difference now is that it has been almost 30 years since I became a film actor.” Kwok further elaborated, saying, “Thus, receiving this award is truly encouraging. Each award serves as a recognition and a reminder for me to always fulfill my responsibilities and strive to excel in every movie I make. I hope that my career continues to shine through the power of film.” The honour of receiving the ‘Award for Excellent Achievement in Film’ will forever hold a place of honor in the history of the Malaysia International Film Festival. As part of the ceremony, a handprint ceremony was conducted, further solidifying Aaron Kwok’s remarkable contribution to the festival’s history.