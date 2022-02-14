Actor gained weight for ‘All of Us Are Dead’ role

ACTORS will go to great lengths to transform themselves for a role in a movie or series, but Im Jae Hyuk raised the bar for his commitment and dedication to gain weight for his part in All of Us Are Dead.

In the series, he has a strong physique that helps when fighting the zombies and protecting his fellow students. But little did audiences know that the actor actually had to gain 32kg for the role.

Initially, Im already had a bigger frame when he first joined his agency 2019, but he was told to lose weight in order to get part, and he did! In fact, he lost 30kg. However, all of his hard work to lose weight proved to be premature.

In an unexpected turn, when he scored the role of Dae Su in the zombie series, the production team wanted a heavier male character and requested Im to gain back some weight!

Im dutifully then put back almost all the weight he had lost previously.

However, after the series had finished filming, the actor then decided to lose weight once again, based on his own wishes and preference, and ended up shedding about 25kg. Now, the 180cm actor weighs a healthy 82kg.

It looks like body image is just as important in the South Korean film industry as it is in Hollywood. Hollywood celebrities have spoken out about being pressured to lose weight to look a certain way.