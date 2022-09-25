Actor Tom Hardy is officially a Jiu-Jitsu champion

ACTOR Tom Hardy is not just an award-winning actor now, but he is also an impressive Jiu-Jitsu championship fighter. Hardy was a last-minute participant for the recent UMAC Milton Keynes Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Open Championship in England, and walked home with a trophy.

According to event organisers, the Venom star was a “real pleasure” to have as a competitor. “Everyone recognised him, but he was very humble and was happy to take time out for people to take photographs with him,” said the competition’s spokesperson.

The actor won gold in the competition after registering under his legal name – Edward Hardy – and winning each of his matches.

Danny Appleby, one of the fighters who went up against him, said he was “shell-shocked”. “I recognised him straight away. Everyone knows who Tom Hardy is, don’t they?” said Appleby.

According to him, Hardy said to forget who he is and fight him like any regular opponent. And unsurprisingly, Hardy was a tough cookie in the ring.

“He’s a really strong guy. You wouldn’t think it with him being a celebrity,” noted Appleby. “I’ve done about six tournaments and I’ve been on the podium in every one.

“But he’s probably the toughest competitor I’ve had – he certainly lived up to his Bane character, that’s for sure.”

Considering Hardy’s past experience in the world of martial arts, it is not surprising that he went home as the winner.

Just last month, he participated in an open Jiu-Jitsu championship in Wolverhampton that raised funds for military veterans and emergency services through REORG, a charity for which he is a trustee.