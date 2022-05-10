Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo staying together

MODEL Behati Prinsloo was seen supporting her husband Adam Levine in Las Vegas over the weekend when his band Maroon 5 performed at the Shaquille O’Neal Foundation’s fundraising gala, despite his recent alleged cheating scandal.

According to People magazine, the Victoria’s Secret model attended the event and was there to watch Levine perform. During the band’s hit song Sunday Morning, Levine appeared to look at her when he sang the words “all I need.”

During another portion of the seven-song set, the music video for Girls Like You played, which features Prinsloo and their daughter Dusty Rose, now six. The couple also share a four-year-old daughter, and the model is pregnant with their third child.

When E! News asked O’Neal about the scandal at the gala, he replied: “Adam is a friend of mine from a long time ago. I always say to myself, I cannot be a hypocrite.”

The former NBA star went through a public divorce in 2009 and has previously admitted to cheating during his marriage.

“I wasn’t the greatest husband in the world, so just because I have a large platform right now doesn’t give me the right to bash other people,“ O’Neal admitted.

The internet went crazy last week when multiple women came forward with inappropriate direct messages the singer purportedly sent to them.

Levine has since publicly apologised to his family, and denied any physical affairs took place, despite admitting he “crossed the line” with the flirtatious messages.

A source told People: “Their focus right now is just on being the best parents possible.”

“She isn’t happy with Adam, but she is very much about being positive ... Adam keeps being very apologetic,“ the insider added.

“They are working on their marriage and plan on staying together.”