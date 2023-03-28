Adam Levine talks about having family near

MAROON 5’S residency in Las Vegas is lucky to be so “close to home,“ according to frontman Adam Levine. On the first night of their residency at Park MGM’s Dolby Live Theater, the 44-year-old singer said he was overjoyed to have his family there.

Levine further discussed the value of having his family present during the new residence, which began on March 24, in an interview with PEOPLE magazine.

“It felt right,“ Levine said. “It felt really, really sweet to have everybody here. I wouldn’t have wanted to do it without them.”

He added, “It was a big opening night in Vegas. It’s close to home and no one has to deal with, you know, travelling 10 hours with kids and jet lag.”

Levine spoke about his love for his family and how he used this to be for himself, and now he do this for them during the 20-song performance. Prior to the release of Memories, Levine described the song as a tribute to the band’s longtime manager Jordan ‘Jordi’ Feldstein, who passed away in 2017 at the age of 40 following a heart attack.

He also reassured the audience that the band was far from finished and that something incredibly unique and their finest work in a while is on its way.

On a recent Instagram post, Levine’s wife Behati Prinsloo also revealed the first image of the couple’s third child, Gio. The two also have two older daughters Dusty, six, and Gio, five.

The Namibia-born model has maintained a pretty modest profile on social media since Levine’s DM flirting scandal from the previous year. Levine was exposed for sending several flirtatious and sexual DMs to different ladies.

Prinsloo allegedly stated following the allegations that she would give her spouse another opportunity if he “proved his value”.