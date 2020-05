ACTOR Daler Yusuf was born and raised in Uzbekistan, but managed to make a name for himself in the local entertainment industry. For Daler, Malaysia is his second home, as he has been here for almost a decade.

What is the one thing that many people seem to gush about after visiting Malaysia? The first thing that comes to mind would be the food. The 28-year-old actor shares that he is a fan of nasi lemak, nasi kandar, and char kuey teow!

“I come from a small village in Uzbekistan. Back home, my television had only two channels. I remember watching a drama where this actor travelled overseas and became someone, I was really inspired by that.

“My grandfather played a huge role in my life. He always encouraged me. He told me: ‘When you leave this place, people don’t look at what you have. When you come back, people would want to see who you’ve become.’

“My grandfather sold off his car to send me to further my studies in Malaysia.

“So, whenever I started to slack off or felt like giving up, I always think back of what my grandfather gave up for me, and the trust he had in me. I have to become someone and work hard towards my dreams.”

Daler first arrived in Malaysia with the intention of furthering his studies in Business Administration, which he completed.

Daler recalled how he stumbled across his career as an actor.

“I was actually working at a restaurant, and there was a lady who approached me, and invited me for casting. Unfortunately, I was very shy, and at that time, I couldn’t even give a speech in front of people. So I didn’t get the job.

“Working as a part-time waiter at that time, only earned me about RM600. So, I told myself that I have to achieve something. I went for casting but was rejected by casting agencies for almost a year.”

Eventually, after multiple attempts, Daler got his breakthrough. He was offered opportunities to star in advertisements. Designers invited him to fashion shows, and producers tried to cast him for their dramas. However, language was a barrier for Daler.