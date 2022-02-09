Alec Baldwin begins first film since ‘Rust’ shooting

ALEC BALDWIN is back at work for the first time since the fatal shooting on the set of his now-abandoned film Rust last October, which led to the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

The actor is currently filming a new, undisclosed project in Hampshire, England, and posted a video on Instagram detailing his experience being on set again.

“It’s strange to go back to work,” he admitted. “I haven’t worked since [last year] when this horrible thing happened on the set of this film and we had the accidental death of our cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins.”

He then added: “I still find that hard to say.”

Baldwin further admitted to being rusty on set despite his years of experience in the industry.

“You go to work and you forget what you are supposed to do. I was just like, ‘Oh, God – what do you do?”

However, he is thrilled about the upcoming project and looks forward to completing it. And as soon as it wraps up, the 63-year-old looks to get home to his family. “I miss my kids,” he said. “I miss them all.”

Despite giving his full cooperation to the authorities investigating the shooting, Baldwin has repeatedly denied any fault in the tragedy.

Two lawsuits have since been filed against him. His attorneys are currently pursuing a dismissal for one of them.