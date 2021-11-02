Alec Baldwin breaks his silence

While the actor said he was not at liberty to reveal more due to the ongoing investigation, he stated that he has been in touch with the victim’s family.

“The day I arrived in Santa Fe to start shooting I took her to dinner with Joel the director.”

“She was my friend,” Baldwin said of Hutchins.

In the unplanned interview given to a group of paparazzi who had located him in Vermont – where he was spending time with his wife Hilaria and their family – the actor opened up about the incident in which a prop gun killed Hutchins and wounded the film’s director, Joel Souza.

ALEC BALDWIN has finally spoken out regarding the tragic death of Halyna Hutchins on the set of the now-postponed film Rust.

“[Halyna’s husband] is overwhelmed with grief. There are incidental accidents on film sets from time to time, but nothing like this. This is a one in a trillion episode.”

When one reporter could not remember Hutchins’ name, Baldwin’s wife Hilaria was quick to criticise him.

“Her name is Halyna. If you’re spending this much time waiting for us you should know her name. You don’t know her name? Come on.”

On a larger scale, the tragic passing of Hutchins has led to a call to re-evaluate safety measures on all film sets.

Baldwin himself also spoke about the use of firearms on sets. While he could not guarantee his role in future projects with guns, the actor encouraged the industry to continue looking for ways to improve gun safety on sets.

Previously, Baldwin had expressed his sorrow over the death of Hutchins on Twitter.

“There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours,” he wrote at the time.

“I’m fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family.

“My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna,” the actor concluded.

His family members have also publicly expressed their support for the actor.

After appearing alongside Baldwin, Hilaria posted a picture of the pair holding hands with the caption: “I love you and I’m here.”

His niece, model and media personality Hailey Bieber, also expressed her condolences.

“Sending all my love to the family of Halyna Hutchins,” she wrote.

“This is a truly unimaginable and devastating tragedy. I am absolutely heartbroken for everyone involved.”