All hail the queen

Avril Lavigne reclaims her throne as pop punk’s undisputed queen with Love Sux

AVRIL LAVIGNE has always stood out to me as an artiste for her distinct individuality. Even from the early years of her career, Lavigne demonstrated a strong sense of self. Whether it was her sound or public image, the Canadian songstress always pushed the envelope on her own terms. And now having sold over 40 million albums worldwide, Lavigne returns to her throne as the 21st-century pop-punk queen with her latest record, Love Sux. Contrary to her previous one, Head Above Water, the new record sees her break away from the demons that she fought during her battle with Lyme disease. In fact, this album represents a new chapter for Lavigne. Not only is it her first under her new label, but also her first time working with several contemporary artistes like Blackbear and Machine Gun Kelly. “We’re all having so much fun. I really went back to what sounds I originally was influenced by at the beginning of my career,” said Lavigne when asked about the album’s production. “To the core, I’m a kid from a small town who listened to bands like Blink-182 and Green Day and NOFX in high school.”

Classic Avril Given that description, it made sense why Lavigne channelled the early sounds of her debut album, Let Go. And you hear that early on from the opening track, Cannonball, till the middle of the album. Hence, it definitely felt like a love letter as someone who got to know her as a 17-year-old punk rebel. My personal favourites are the title track, Love Sux, Love It When You Hate Me (featuring Blackbear), and Dare to Love Me. These tracks especially in the album capture the essence of Lavigne as an artiste. It beautifully served as a reminder of why we fell in love with her in the first place. And considering the current music landscape, the album easily stands out for its early 2000s pop-punk vibes. In fact, it is both refreshing and nostalgic to hear it on the radio and my Spotify playlist. Impressive vocal chops Apart from the album’s production, Lavigne’s vocals also deserve some applause. Despite her recent struggles, the singer has managed to maintain her impressive singing voice. Throughout the record, she delivers every note flawlessly. Her voice is not drowned out by the heavy guitar and drums. Instead, the two work hand in hand which is not always the case in popular music. You also hear her properly annunciate and pronounce very clearly. Even during her live performances for the album, Lavigne is capable of conveying the tunes without any missteps vocally.