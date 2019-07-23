Vin Diesel in tears, shock after witnessing stunt double fall 30 feet on-set

VIN Diesel (pix) was in total shock after witnessing his stunt double fall while filming for Fast and Furious 9 in Leavesden, Hertfordshire.

The stuntman fell 30ft from a balcony on set and landed on his head just before noon and is reported to be battling a serious head injury.

According to The Sun Online, it was feared a safety cable holding the stuntman snapped.

“The stuntman fell at least 30ft — maybe a bit more,” the source told The Sun Online. “Vin Diesel was seen on set seconds after. He looked ashen, totally in shock and blinking back tears. He saw what happened.”

“He (the stuntman) was meant to be left dangling below the balcony via the wire and then lowered slowly to the ground, but he plunged to the ground and landed on his head.

“There were gasps and screams when the poor guy hit the floor. It’s horrific and obviously all caught on camera. This was handed to police.

“It happened on a brand new set at the studios. Everything has now been closed on set and filming stopped. It’s a crime scene.”

Warner Bros Studios confirmed that a man was airlifted to Royal London Hospital.