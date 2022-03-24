Alternative to therapy

We take a look at the six best mental health apps for 2022

MOST people know that in order to take care of their physical health, they need to exercise, eat well, sleep well, and drink water. However, many people pay less attention to their mental health. But just like your physical health, supporting your mental health will make you feel much better. There are various ways to take care of your mental health. This includes practicing mindfulness and meditation, meeting a therapist, writing a journal, talking to a friend, lighting a candle, reading a book, or just taking a nap. Although they are no substitutes for professional help, there are really many useful mental health apps that can help you deal with a variety of problems, disorders, goals, and more.

SANVELLO Sanvello is a health and health application that provides virtual coaching, therapy, meditation and more. Sanvello’s main goal is to help build life skills that people need anytime and anywhere. The application provides techniques to deal with stress, anxiety and depression. It also helps you increase your confidence and feel better. There are also tools that help you cope with specific issues such as speaking, test-taking and ‘morning fear’. This application provides a progress assessment that helps you set up future goals. There is also a community where you can chat anonymously with others, where you can share advice, ask questions, or connect with others who understand what you’re going through. From stress relief to peer support and treatment advice, this app gives you all the mental health tools you need, right from your phone.

CALM Calm is an app that makes meditation easier as it offers a number of audio programs covering breathing exercise, better sleep, mindful movements and relaxation. Calm has variety of modules for topics like anxiety and sleep, and to help one focus. Calm has nature sounds and relaxing music features that can be played when you are meditating or when you are trying to sleep. The application is free but may have in-app subscriptions. There are daily tracks which can be a good start for those who are just starting. Unlike other meditation applications, calm is geared towards beginners. This app provides useful information on how to learn to meditate and destress, regardless of where you are and this app is easy to use. Plus, the app also offers a seven-day free trial so you can test it before committing.

MOODFIT Moodfit is a free mental app and can be described as fitness for mental health. This app provides a variety of science-backed tools and activities that can help guiding you in your mental wellness journey, including practice of mindfulness, breathing, exercise and mood journals, and helps you establish healthy practices to meet your needs. MoodFit also allows you to track your moods. Over time, you will be able to better understand things that affect your emotions like sleep, exercise and medication and provides a strategy for better sensory. This app also assists in identifying therapy better and determine which strategy works best. This application provides a weekly and monthly summary report that helps you identify patterns and discover what works for you.

MINDSHIFT MindShift is a free self-help app for anxiety relief created using cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) tools to adjust thinking. The app is designed specifically for teens and young adults. Instead of trying to avoid anxiety, MindShift emphasises the importance of changing the way you think about it. This app also claims to help with feelings of panic, perfectionism, social anxiety and phobias. The features include short meditations, thought diaries and coping cards, as well as activities to combat fears, change beliefs, and to develop healthy habits. These tools target your mindset to help you refocus your thoughts and make positive, sustainable changes to manage your anxiety. It promises to help you overcome fear, and to practise relaxation.

HAPPIFY This app will definitely put a smile on your face. In addition to promoting fun, the Happify application is also backed by science. This app helps users to control their ideas and emotions, by providing thought-provoking activities and brain games to help them relax, and take a break from things that are worrying them. This app used mindfulness to encourage people to break negative thoughts and patterns, and to form new habits. This application will be able to transform your life by targeting a specific mental well area that you would want to improve. Happify focuses on positive emotions, contributing to a significant improvement in overall happiness, creating awareness, raising overall mood and building trust and confidence.