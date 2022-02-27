Amanda Bynes trying to end her conservatorship

FOLLOWING Britney Spears’ successful effort to end her 13-year-long conservatorship, another former child star is attempting to do the same.

Former Nickelodeon channel Amanda Bynes has filed to end her conservatorship after nearly nine years.

Page Six was first to report that the retired actress, best known for roles in Hairspray and All That, filed to terminate the conservatorship of her person and her estate in a petition submitted last week. A hearing is set for March 22.

Bynes’s mother, Lynn, has been overseeing the conservatorship since 2013. Leading up to it, the former star had a series of troubles that were very public, including multiple DUI arrests, a drug-related arrest, shoplifting allegations and being evicted from her apartment. She later admitted that she had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

While under the conservatorship, Bynes – whose estate was initially estimated to be US$3 million (RM12.6 million) – was in treatment for mental health and substance abuse. That has included transitional living and undergoing therapy. She’s also lived in sober homes.

Bynes has also pursued her education in design. In 2019, she received her associate’s degree from California’s Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising. At one point, she shared on social media that social anxiety caused her to drop out of school months ago, but she later re-enrolled.

Bynes is currently engaged to Paul Michael, whom she met at a sober living home in late 2019.

According to her lawyer, Bynes is doing much better these days and is seeking the freedom to pursue her own interests. Lawyer David Esquibias explained: “She lives by the beach, attends school and is enjoying meditation and SoulCycle classes.”



He said she was thinking about starting a clothing line or a perfume, but she was focused on her education.