FOR Muslims around the globe, this year’s Eid is going to be unlike any other. Under the new normal, congregations are discouraged, get-togethers are discouraged, and families will have to celebrate one of the two main Muslim celebrations, apart. All done to break the chain of infection for Covid-19. We spoke to three young people to find out how they will be handling the situation.

Pro wrestler Emman The Kid will be celebrating the Eid in Melbourne, Australia. – Courtesy of Emman Noorazam

Emman Noorazam (@emman_thekid) For Emman, this year’s Eid ul Fitr will be his first away from his family. The young professional wrestler, better known as Emman The Kid, is currently studying in Australia, over 4,700km away from his mother and friends here in Malaysia. “Nonetheless I am grateful I have my girlfriend and a couple of my friends here in Melbourne with me. With the Australian government allowing five people to enter a home as of this moment, my girlfriend and I are planning to organise a small Raya get-together potluck. “It is not much, but I feel that the memories that you create together are the most significant,” said Emman. He recalls his days of celebrating the Eid in Malaysia where he would run errands with his mother, assembling the traditional Malaysian Eid dishes like lemang, rendang, and cookies. “My mum would also make her delicious buttermilk sauce paired with chicken or crab. “On the day of Raya, I’d always dread waking up in the morning for the Raya prayer, but since I’ve gotten older, those small memories of praying with my dad before he passed away are one of the few good memories I have of him,” said Emman.

Comic artist Jon Suraya’s years of celebrating Eid in Japan away from family has helped her cope with the MCO Eid restrictions. – Courtesy of Jon Suraya

Jon Suraya (@JonSuraya) One of the most talented young comic artists in Malaysia, Jon Suraya, who is best known for her Jejon di Jepun series of travel comics, has been celebrating the Eid in Kyoto as a graduate student for the past four years. This was supposed to be her first time celebrating together with family in Malaysia after all those years apart. “By right, I should be used to celebrating Eid without my family by my side. But quite the contrary. Having to spend my time without my family this coming Eid feels different and somewhat strange, as we are so near, yet so far. “Everything in Kelantan, the place where I am currently residing, is familiar. The people, the food, the place. That makes it harder to not miss them. Compared to Kyoto, you do not feel like you are missing out as there is nothing that could remind you of Malaysia. We even have classes on the first day of Eid,” said Suraya. While away, Suraya developed her own traditions with her family. “My favourite was to videocall my mum and have her virtually assist me with my Eid dish preparations. “The tradition continues this year, it seems. And my rendang will probably taste better as I have access to items such as kerisik kelapa (toasted coconut shavings) which I could not get my hands on back in Kyoto,” said Suraya She added that her four-year experience in Kyoto had somewhat prepared her for Eid during the pandemic. “While the experience of not having your loved ones by your side during this time can be quite challenging, I am most grateful. “I am thankful for my friends in Kelantan, with whom I will celebrate this year. “We will continue our tradition of having an Eid feast together (while practising social distancing, of course). I am thankful that my family is safe and healthy. I am also thankful for the technology that allows me to check up on everyone that I love.”

Artist Hanie Mohd will miss gathering with relatives in Miri to prepare traditional Raya dishes. – Courtesy of Hanie Mohd