Anne Heche taken off life support, organs to be donated

TWO days after confirming that actress Anne Heche, 53, had died as a result of injuries incurred in a recent vehicle accident, a representative for Heche confirmed to People magazine that an organ recipient match had been made and she was taken off life support on Sunday.

It was not made immediately clear which of Heche’s organs would be donated or who would get them.

The Hollywood actress was declared legally dead a week after she slammed her automobile into a Los Angeles building on Aug 5.

Heche sustained serious burns, brain damage, and a severe injury that necessitated mechanical ventilation in the accident, and went into a coma before she passed away.

A rep for Heche confirmed the actress’ death to People in a statement Friday on behalf of her friends and family: “Today we lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend.”

The statement continued: “Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy.

“Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact.”

Although Heche was legally dead according to California law at the time of the announcement, it had “long been her decision to donate her organs“, therefore her heart was still beating and she remained on life support to give medical staff ample time to find recipients.