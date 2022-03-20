ATEEZ fans call out Nigerian rapper for music video plagiarism

RECENTLY, ATEEZ fans accused the makers of NMIXX’s debut music video for O.O of copying some elements from the boyband’s music video Pirate King.

Now, they’ve turned their sights on another artiste, this time a rapper based in Nigeria, for what they say is an even more blatant instance of plagiarism.

Nigerian singer Eltee Skhillz’s music video for his song Odg features many similar scenes, concepts and even special effects to ATEEZ’s music video for The Real, which was released last December.

Fans are even accusing Eltee Skhillz of cultural appropriation, for one scene where he wears a hanbok, and for also switching out Korean calligraphy with random shapes.

Side by side comparisons of the various scenes are making their rounds on social media, and fans are urging each other not to watch the ‘plagiarised’ music video, but instead to contact ATEEZ’s management KQ Entertainment to make them aware of the situation so they can take action if they deem it necessary.

ATEEZ is certainly lucky to have such dedicated and loyal fans supporting them, and hopefully a solution can be found for this perplexing situation.