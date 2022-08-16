Batgirl actor has harsh words for WB head David Zaslav

WARNER Bros. and DC Films’ Batgirl continues to make news after its cancellation.

Now, an anonymous cast member from the film has revealed their own thoughts on the situation, and went so far as to call Warner Bros. Discovery president and CEO David Zaslav an “imbecile”.

An article on IndieWire quoted the cast member saying: “I am very offended by what happened and feel terrible for the directors and Leslie Grace, who were all wonderful to work with, as well as all of the technicians.”

The unknown actor continued that filming Batgirl was a rewarding challenge.

“None of these things matter to an imbecile like [Zaslav]. His cowardice is breathtaking. I am glad I got to participate and I wish the best for all those involved; except the suits at Warner Brothers. But they all get replaced sooner than later.”

The announcement for Batgirl’s cancellation sent shockwaves through the industry in early August. Estimated to cost between US$70 million (RM312 million) and US$100 million (RM445 million), the film would have exclusively premiered on HBO MAX.

Unfortunately, test audiences reportedly compared the superhero film to a “bad episode of TV,“ though they praised Leslie Grace’s performance as Barbara Gordon/Batgirl.

In a recorded phone call on Aug 4 to report Q2 earnings, Zaslav reportedly said: “We’re not going to launch a movie to make a quarter and we’re not going to put a movie out unless we believe in it. The objective is to grow the DC brand, to grow the DC characters but also, our job is to protect the DC brand.”

He also revealed that the company has laid out a 10-year plan for the future of DC films, similar to what Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has done with the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The confirmed cast of Batgirl included Grace in the title role, J.K Simmons as James Gordon and Brendan Fraser as the villain Firefly.

Michael Keaton was intended to reprise his role as Bruce Wayne/Batman after first appearing as the Dark Knight in Tim Burton's Batman (1989) and Batman Returns (1992).