Beauty for all

ENGLISH superstar Harry Styles has taken the next step of his career. The singer-actor, who is known for his gender-fluid style, officially made his debut in the cosmetic line with his very own beauty brand, Pleasing.
Styles, 27, announced the news on social media, posing a promotional picture of his hands with the caption “Find your Pleasing.” The vegan beauty brand offers users six range of products – four nail polishes, a dual rollerball lip, eye serum and facial serum.
Pleasing’s polishes come in four different shades and have names inspired by pearls: a white shade called Perfect Pearl, a pale pink called Granny’s Pearls, a black nail polish with a navy sheen named Inky Pearl and a clear topcoat dubbed Pearly Tops.
As well as nail products, the line also includes a two-in-one eye and lip serum called the Pleasing Pen. One end of the pen features an eye gel made from ingredients including lingonberry and okra, while the other contains a marshmallow-flavoured lip treatment.
The final product is the Pearlescent Illuminating Serum, which has moisturising properties and can be used as a priming base for makeup, according to the brand’s website. In keeping with the collection’s aesthetic, it comes in a rectangular bottle filled with white pearl-like capsules.
Styles said the product was “inspired by the Japanese skin divers – female divers who collected pearls ... with no gear, just a net.”
With prices ranging from RM89 to RM287, the products are currently available for pre-order online and will ship at the end of November.
Blurring the binary lines, the gender-neutral brand was inspired by Styles’ s very own beauty routine.
“When we decided Pleasing would make beauty products. I wanted to be sure they were something I would use,“ said Styles in a press release. “I didn’t want to make products to mask people, I wanted to highlight them and make them feel beautiful.”
On why he decided on a beauty brand, the singer explained how he hopes for Pleasing to be a uniting tool among his fans.
“I also think that what this can become is so much more than just products you can buy. I think it’s about giving, and giving back,“ said Styles in a recent interview. “I am blessed to have fans who are supportive of me, who believe in freedom and who have created this safe space for each other.
“Pleasing is really for them. That feeling of community is kind of what we would like Pleasing to (reflect).”
The superstar is sure to stay true to his words. Since the product’s launch, Pleasing’s campaign has included both male and female models.
In the official press release, the brand also highlights the importance of celebrating “the multitude of unique identities in our community.”
Styles is also set to introduce more beauty products under the brand for fans to enjoy and use to express themselves.
Styles definitely deserves recognition and applause for this progressive move. However, he is not the first male public figure to have introduced nail products.
In fact, there is a growing list of male celebrities to launch their own beauty line. A$AP Rocky, Machine Gun Kelly and Lil Yachty are some of them.
Regardless, Pleasing has been receiving positive reviews since it hit shelves. Styles’ new rumoured beau, Olivia Wilde is not shy of showing support for the brand.
The actress cheekily wrote on her Instagram story: “I find this very pleasing.”
Speaking of the duo, the two have been romantically linked ever since January this year. Styles who has ventured into acting in recent years, reportedly has a role in Wilde’s upcoming movie, Don’t Worry Darling.
The actress has also been seen at several of Styles’ recent concerts in the US, including a much-publicised appearance at his show in San Diego last week.
She attended the event with her two children Otis, 7, and Daisy, 5, whom she shares with ex Jason Sudeikis.