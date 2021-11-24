Beauty for all

Harry Styles launches gender-neutral beauty brand

Styles debut beauty brand has been praised for encouraging people to express themselves. — PHOTO COURTESY OF AP

ENGLISH superstar Harry Styles has taken the next step of his career. The singer-actor, who is known for his gender-fluid style, officially made his debut in the cosmetic line with his very own beauty brand, Pleasing. Styles, 27, announced the news on social media, posing a promotional picture of his hands with the caption “Find your Pleasing.” The vegan beauty brand offers users six range of products – four nail polishes, a dual rollerball lip, eye serum and facial serum. Pleasing’s polishes come in four different shades and have names inspired by pearls: a white shade called Perfect Pearl, a pale pink called Granny’s Pearls, a black nail polish with a navy sheen named Inky Pearl and a clear topcoat dubbed Pearly Tops. As well as nail products, the line also includes a two-in-one eye and lip serum called the Pleasing Pen. One end of the pen features an eye gel made from ingredients including lingonberry and okra, while the other contains a marshmallow-flavoured lip treatment.







The final product is the Pearlescent Illuminating Serum, which has moisturising properties and can be used as a priming base for makeup, according to the brand's website. In keeping with the collection's aesthetic, it comes in a rectangular bottle filled with white pearl-like capsules. Styles said the product was "inspired by the Japanese skin divers – female divers who collected pearls ... with no gear, just a net." With prices ranging from RM89 to RM287, the products are currently available for pre-order online and will ship at the end of November. Blurring the binary lines, the gender-neutral brand was inspired by Styles' s very own beauty routine. "When we decided Pleasing would make beauty products. I wanted to be sure they were something I would use," said Styles in a press release. "I didn't want to make products to mask people, I wanted to highlight them and make them feel beautiful."