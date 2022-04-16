Billie Eilish to star in ‘The Simpsons’ short film on Disney Plus

Billie Eilish will soon be a part of The Simpsons family. The Grammy-winning singer will feature in short titled When Billie Met Lisa, which airs on the streamer on April 22. The singer took to Twitter to reveal the news.

The summary of the short reveals that Lisa Simpson will be discovered by Billie Eilish and the singer’s real-life brother Finneas when she is looking for a peaceful area to practise her signature instrument, the saxophone. Lisa will then be invited to Billie's studio for a jam session she will never forget.

Fans of Billie Eilish know she's no stranger to animation or Disney Plus. The talented singer released Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles on the Disney streaming service in September 2021.

This will be the newest Simpsons short, after Maggie Simpson's appearances in The Longest Daycare (2012), Playdate with Destiny (2020), The Force Awakens From Its Nap (2021), and The Simpsons: The Good, the Bad, and the Loki (2021).

The Simpsons collection on Disney+ includes all of the hit TV series’ content, including 32 seasons' worth of episodes.