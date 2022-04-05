Birthday tea time for Ella and John Travolta

ACTOR John Travolta recently celebrated his daughter Ella Travolta’s 22nd birthday, in a simple and elegant style – by having a small ‘tea-party’ at a place in England, while overlooking a garden, just like royalty.

On Sunday, the 68-year-old Grease actor posted a short video on Instagram of him and Ella sampling treats and desserts from a three-tiered tea stand or tower.

The video ended with an image of the two sipping tea from what appeared to be porcelain cups.

Travolta wrote: “Happy Birthday, my dearest Ella. I love you, so much. We’re here in England having to celebrate and I’m also here to shoot a short film called The Shepherd based on a book by Frederick Forsyth that I’ve always loved.”

Recently, Ella finished filming her own movie Get Lost, a modern fairytale based on the classic Alice in Wonderland. Ella has followed her parent’s footsteps into Hollywood, appearing in films like Old Dogs and The Poison Rose.

The birthday celebration was particularly bittersweet, as Ella’s mother Kelly Preston passed away in 2020 after battling cancer. Travolta had once praised his daughter calling her graceful and gorgeous.