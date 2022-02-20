BLACKPINK fans dub Dior bag the ‘Jisoo bag’

BLACKPINK‘S Jisoo is known for being the unoffical muse of as well as the global ambassador for luxury fashion house Christian Dior. The K-pop icon regularly models for their bags, accessories, beauty products, and more.
Recently, she made headlines when she showcased a coveted vintage Dior bag on her Instagram account. She paired the Oblique print with a rainbow knit jacket and plain black skirt.
The bag soon became a hot topic in South Korea, as fans scrambled to snap it up. The original name of the bag is the Maris Pearl Trotter. The one Jisoo toted was the blue denim version, but the bag also comes in black patent and brown denim.
After Jisoo wore it, Korean resellers have dubbed it the “Jisoo bag” after the star.
The bag features gold hardware in large round beads, as well as a printed word logo.
The small bag is perfect for quick outings and dinners! Resellers and vintage retailers are offering it from between ₩600,000 KRW (about RM2,093) to as high as ₩1.5 million KRW (about RM5,234). The blue denim bag that Jisoo featured sells for the highest, while the black patent leather version can go for almost half the price.