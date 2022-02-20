BLACKPINK fans dub Dior bag the ‘Jisoo bag’

BLACKPINK‘S Jisoo is known for being the unoffical muse of as well as the global ambassador for luxury fashion house Christian Dior. The K-pop icon regularly models for their bags, accessories, beauty products, and more.

Recently, she made headlines when she showcased a coveted vintage Dior bag on her Instagram account. She paired the Oblique print with a rainbow knit jacket and plain black skirt.

The bag soon became a hot topic in South Korea, as fans scrambled to snap it up. The original name of the bag is the Maris Pearl Trotter. The one Jisoo toted was the blue denim version, but the bag also comes in black patent and brown denim.