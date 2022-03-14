BLACKPINK’s Lisa praised for airport fashion sense

IN recent times, Lisa has become a fashionista among BLACKPINK fans, all thanks to her unique fashion sense, even her airport style.

On Saturday, Lisa was spotted at the Incheon International Airport leaving for France to attend Paris Fashion Week.

Lisa looked elegant in a plain patterned blazer, black pants, and a white turtleneck with black and gold pieces of jewellery paired with a black sling bag.

Lisa, who stands out due to her famous blond bob cut, kind of created chaos at the airport, but her warm personality and her gorgeous style won over the hearts.

The friendly Lisa waved and signed her autograph. Netizens applauded her fashion choice, describing it as a refreshing look, while others found the style to be “cute”. Even her choice of mask received praise.

Fans are also anticipating her outfits for her return to Paris Fashion Week after three years.