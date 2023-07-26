Blackpink takes a caffeinated leap with Starbucks

An exquisite fusion of elegance and taste

STARBUCKS recently collaborated with the great K-pop Girl Group Blackpink to create a new experience that is sure to please Malaysia’s legions of Blinks. For a limited time beginning July 25, the exclusive collaboration debuted an iconic new Blackpink-themed Frappuccino, as well as a limited-edition collection of elegant drinkware and lifestyle accessories at selected Starbucks outlets in Malaysia. Blinks and Starbucks lovers alike can look forward to a brighter, bolder and more thrilling summer with a slew of colourful items embodying the amazing group’s charming attitude and inimitable style. Fans can now have a taste of the popular group for the first time with the new Blackpink Strawberry Choco Cream Frappuccino Blended Beverage. Fun, edgy and environment-friendly The magnificent black and pink-hued beverage, reminiscent of Blackpink’s current album Born Pink, blends strawberry syrup and dark chocolate sauce with feel-good oat milk and chocolate curls, capped with light pink whipped cream and symbolic heart-shaped chocolate. The famous beverage, a multi-sensory experience that encapsulates the show-stopping energy of Blackpink, is destined to become a fan favourite that will brighten summer days.

The BLACKPINK + STARBUCKS collection, an incredible line-up of 11 types of drinkware and six lifestyle items with a trademark contrasting pink and black colour palette and creative graffiti graphics, will delight fans. The limited-edition apparel recalls the girl group’s lively vibes and dynamic energy while displaying confidence with an edge in order to have the finest summer ever.

Customers can pick from an iconic range of Starbucks reusable cups, mugs and tumblers in signature Blackpink hues, adorned with fun drawings or encrusted with striking rhinestones that add sparkle to the everyday. The line, designed as eye-catching reusable ware, urges people to utilise their trendy reusables and transition from single-use to BYOC (bring your own cup) and show up for the earth. Prioritise stylish reusables and make the move from single-use drink bottles to BYOC to show your support for the environment. Limited-edition merchandise The carefully picked assortment also includes a variety of lifestyle accessories to amp up the summer pleasure. The limited-edition items include reusable tote bags, yoga mats, passport holders and key chains with sleek aesthetics and a dash of unique Blackpink doodles-style patterns. The special partnership is available from July 25 at select Starbucks locations across Malaysia while supplies last, with prices ranging from RM108.00 to RM20.50 for the all-new Blackpink Strawberry Choco Cream Frappuccino blended beverage. Aside from the thrilling BLACKPINK + STARBUCKS collaboration, boost your summer with the latest beverage lineup that will have you craving more. Dreamy and delicious new options The oh-so-nutty and creamy Starbucks Almond Butter Coffee Frappuccino will have you fantasising about gelato in a coastal town. Starbucks’ new Almond White Chocolate Cream Frappuccino has made summer feel even better. This delicious dream is a buttery and creamy blend of nutty roasted almond cream, sugar-glazed almonds, and white chocolate mocha sauce. Sip on the cold and crisp Starbucks Almond Cream Cold Brew to enjoy summer to the fullest. This beverage is a silky-smooth nutty treat, made with Starbucks Cold Brew and topped with a gentle cloud-like float of almond cold foam and a splash of sugar-glazed almond topping.

The Starbucks Summer Field goods collection and Beach Day Starbucks Card skillfully mix the lingering essence of summer with a subtle touch of autumn as a wonderful transition into the fall season. The designs, which uses a softer palette, include lovely floral patterns that urge you to travel through sun-kissed fields covered with colourful wildflowers in full bloom. The latest collection includes new styles such as a brewing set, tumbler, sustainable cold cup and a light-weighted picnic mat to allow you to enjoy nature in comfort and style. Starbucks Voyage Blend returns, demonstrating the future of sustainable coffee in honour of the people and planet behind our beloved coffee. We are pleased to introduce three remarkable coffees that have been carefully selected for their innovative growing methods and origins. This mix comes from West Sumatra, Brazil and Zambia, symbolising a fusion of Asia Pacific, Latin America and Africa. This expertly designed blend combines vivid grapefruit nectar notes with the soothing aroma of toasted hazelnuts. It has a great combination of fruity acidity and nutty sweetness, resulting in a distinct and pleasing flavour profile. Flavour pairings like honey, lemon and fig add dimensions to the blend’s already distinct flavour, allowing you to experiment with diverse taste experiences and create your own distinctive coffee experience.